From Disha to Sara & Ananya: The pre-draped saree revolution is casually taking over Bollywood wardrobes, is yours next?

You've heard of that rhetorical question, right, the one that asks you to pick an outfit you could live the rest of your life in? Even if your answer to this is the ever-elegant saree, and no matter how proficient you may believe you are in tying up the 9-yards, there still isn't a foolproof way for you to ascertain the next pleating session which leave you feeling flustered, not to mention late! Sarees have a mind of their own and even the most skilled hands, can tire from time to time. For moments like these, and maybe for the times you want let your hair lose till the Sun comes up, but in a saree, we have the pre-draped revolution casually taking over wardrobes. If you're worried about it looking 'inauthentic', just know that not only are wearing pre-drapes very much on trend, but you will be spoilt for choice, even when looking for a pre-draped saree, that doesn't give the slightest hint that it's pre-draped. Let Bollywood's foremost fashion girlies convince you. Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Ananaya Panday: The Bollywood brigade is going big on the pre-draped saree trend and so should you(Photos: Instagram/dishapatani, saraalikhan95, ananyapanday)

Disha Patani

This Disha Patani look isn't trailblazing. But what it is, is an effortless example of the simplest fuss-free pre-drape experience. This gold-laced maroon piece from the house of Torani cinches the waist with the pre-draped stitched pleats eternally holding their form. The side-swept pallu not only allows the blouse to shine, coupled with ease of movement, but makes you look like someone who could carry a saree in their sleep. What's not to love?

Sara Ali Khan

You want to saree hard but kinda also not? Sara Ali Khan shows you how you can have the best of both worlds, of course, pre-drape coded. With all the sheerness piled on with statement crystals, this nude and glistening Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla piece, is a cross between an armour, saree and a couture gown with a very functional thigh-high slit. If this wasn't enough drama for you, there's also a train at the back, which doubles up as a pallu. Innovation at its best.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is quickly evolving to become Gen Z's fashion icon with most of her looks now oscillating between carefully curated high-fashion and her own all-encompassing aesthetic. Speaking of pre-drapes, Annie's rum pink Amit Aggarwal saree follows the above-mentioned template, albeit with the pallu placement being more traditional. What we love? The pallu stemming from the navel not flanked by a curve-defining ruched waist.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor never shies away from experimentation. She lives to dress up and has no qualms in admitting it. Off late, quite invested in curating her personal ethnic aesthetic, Janhvi has served one big look after the next. She had a shimmering, ready-to-party pre-drape moment, at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash earlier this year, when she turned out in a psychedelic custom iridescent chainmail saree. Reportedly having taken over 300 hours to craft, that's still less than what you think it'll take for you to drape a traditional saree, considering you're a novice.

Suhana Khan

It's been long enough since the belted saree aesthetic has entered indi-classic territory, enough to no longer be classified as contemporary fashion. Often it is the banded waist details that tend to 'give away' the fact that you're wearing a pre-drape. Not Suhana Khan's Falguni Shane Peacock ensemble though! Dripping in crystals, delicately lining the sheer overlay, which incidentally also pleats into the stitched drapes, this powder pink number boasts of minute details like lime green and light pink Swarovski stones, shimmering crystals, beads, and tassels. We always adore some maximalist minimalism.

One for the brides: Alekha Advani

Speaking of the same, if you want to actually enjoy the runup to your D-Day, what's stopping you from going the pre-drape route, even if you're the bride-to-be? Take cue from Aadar Jain's lady love Alekha Advani, whose pristine white pre-draped saree, casually strung across with delicate pearl detailing, made for quite the head turning look as the duo made things official with a roka. The mermaid cut skirt silhouette not only accentuated her curves, but made sure the look stayed uniform, as the night rolled on.

So are you team pre-draped yet?