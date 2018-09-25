Today in New Delhi, India
Rajnath Singh: Tackling the internal threat

htls Updated: Sep 25, 2018 19:03 IST
Hindustan Times
htls

Rajnath Singh’s seniority and stature in the National Democratic Alliance drive him to perform multiple roles. As home minister, he has taken the initiative to tackle threats of Left-wing extremism and insurgency in the Northeast. On both fronts, the government has performed creditably. He has also had to deal with the perennial challenge of political discontent and a difficult security situation in the Kashmir valley. Singh, who was the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief when it stormed to power in 2014, is a sharp political mind and a key interlocutor used by the Prime Minister to reach out to key actors across party lines. As a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, politically the most crucial state, Singh will have a role in ensuring that his party is able to take on the challenge of retaining its seats in 2019.

Singh, born in a UP village, became associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the 1960s and subsequently the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP. With his ability to take along various interest groups and individuals, a warm personal touch and long years of political struggle, Singh -- who considers the late Atal Bihar Vajpayee his idol -- has come a long way to become the man whose job involves keeping India safe and secure.

