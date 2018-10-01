S Jaishankar, former foreign secretary: Left a mark on current foreign policy

S Jaishankar, who served as India’s foreign secretary from January 2015 to January 2018, is currently the president of global corporate affairs at the Tata group.After joining the Indian Foreign Service in 1977, the graduate of St Stephen’s College and Jawaharlal Nehru University served as the country’s envoy to the Czech Republic, Singapore, China and the United States and played a key role in negotiating the India-US civil nuclear agreement.

His first stint abroad was in the erstwhile Soviet Union and at various stages in his career, he played a key role in relations with countries such as Sri Lanka, Japan, and the US. During his stint as foreign secretary, he played a key role in fashioning the NDA government’s foreign policy. His stint in the position was the longest in almost four decades, and he left his mark on negotiations on key issues with China and the US.

