Saina Nehwal is a rival on court, friend off it, says PV Sindhu

Ace badminton player PV Sindhu on Saturday said that she has a strong rivalry with compatriot Saina Nehwal on the court but off the court the two talented shuttlers are friends.

“Having a rivalry is not a bad thing as when you go on to the court you play for yourself. We play in different academies but when we play for the country we are one team. When we play against each other we are rivals but off the court we are friends,” Sindhu said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Sindhu became a part of the country’s collective conscience when she won the silver medal in women’s singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She holds multiple World Championship medals and recently became the first Indian badminton player to win a singles silver medal at the Asian Games.

Born to national level volleyball players PV Ramana and P. Vijaya on July 5, 1995, Pusarla Venkata Sindhu took to the sport of badminton at the age of eight. She thanked her parents for their contribution in helping her become a top athlete.

“I am lucky to have sportspersons as parents. They supported me in whichever sport I wanted to play. People ask me why not volleyball as both parents were volleyball players. My parents supported my decision to take up badminton. I have reached wherever I have because of the sacrifices of my parents,” the ace shuttler said.

Sindhu, who has lost in the final of a few high profile tournaments, said that sometimes high expectations do make things difficult for athletes who are continuously playing at a very high level and said that it often boils down to who plays well on the day of the final.

“Every time I go for a tournament people say this time you will win. So if I don’t win then they become nervous. I just want to say that it is not easy. We will give our best all the time but on that day someone can be better. People need to understand that.

“Every day is a new start...The expectations are very high now, people have also asked why do I lose in the final. I am happy to win a silver. The journey to the final is one thing and playing the final is another thing. I tell myself I will win the gold next time,” Sindhu said.

When asked about the kind of conversations she has with her mentor and national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand Sindhu said, “My conversations with Gopi sir are mostly about my game. My goals have always been short term. So our conversation is mostly about the next day, the next match, the next game. You never know where you are tomorrow so need to focus on small goals.”

Talking about the improvement in facilities for Olympic sports Sindhu stressed on the fact that she never faced any difficulties since she started her career as things had improved by then. She said that improvement at the grassroot level helps in improving the sport overall.

“When I started playing I didn’t have any tough times as there was support. Earlier the things were tough. I feel things should start from the grassroot level and that is when things will improve.”

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 17:32 IST