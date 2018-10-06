Shooting was a hobby, it became a profession later: Heena Sidhu

Ace shooter Heena Sidhu on Saturday said that shooting was initially a hobby for her before it eventually became a profession, while speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

“When I was growing up in the 90s cricket was everything. My father wanted either my brother or me to take up sports. Since cricket was the big thing, my brother was picked to play and he used to travel and studies was not big on the agenda for him. I felt why should sports not be an option for me. I tried everything in school, including shot put.

“I just started shooting as a hobby. I was studying medicine and I needed something lighter so I took up shooting. I just went on winning medals and that’s how things took its course,” Sidhu said.

Sidhu, who won medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games this year, said that she is in a phase where she wants to grow with the sport.

“I am in a phase where I am looking to discover the sport. I am not here to deliver medals any more. You can’t keep running after medals for years, you have to grow with the sport. I am in that stage now.”

The shooter said that she is happy that Olympic sports has got a boost in the recent years.

“The times have changed. It has been 12 years since I started shooting and I have seen it change in front of my eyes. Earlier we never got recognition after winning, but now that has changed. Biggest change is that things have improved for youngsters. The infrastructure and support system is there,” she said.

Talking about the struggle that shooters go through she daid, “It would be wrong to say there is no aggression in shooting. Specially when you are in the final and your scores are being announced you need that aggression. People don’t see it on our faces but the struggle that goes on inside is tremendous.”

Sidhu further said that winning in multi-nation sporting events brings joy to the nation but for sportspersons all events are important.

“Pressure to do well is more in multi-nation events like an Olympics and Asian Games but the other events like the World Championships are way more tough. There is more media attention at the Games as compared to the other events. For us every medal is the same. The Games medal is the same for us but it means a lot more for the country.”

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 19:37 IST