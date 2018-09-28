TWINKLE KHANNA, author and actor: Mrs Funnybones and much more

Twinkle Khanna is an Indian author, noted columnist, film producer, former actor and interior designer. A celebrated author known for her witty and tongue-in-cheek style of writing, she was named India’s highest selling female writer of 2015 for her first book, Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with a second successful book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Her latest book,titled Pyajamas are Forgiving,is getting rave reviews from book lovers. The book has broken records for the quickest sell-out of 75,000 copies.

She made her debut as a film producer with the film, Pad Man, based on the life of Muruganatham Arunachalam, a social entrepreneur who revolutionised the concept of low cost sanitary napkins.

