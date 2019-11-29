HTLS 2019: Arvind Kejriwal

htlsspeakersbio

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 04:42 IST

An engineer, an Income Tax official, a Right to Information activist, a Magasasay Award winner, an anti-corruption crusader, the founder of the Aam Aadmi Party, and now, a two-time chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal’s achievements, at the age of 51, are impressive by any standards.

But this has been a journey with its share of ups and downs. He led the India Against Corruption movement which gained great public traction; he formed AAP and went on to lead the government in Delhi but only for 49 days; his decision to go national and contest against Narendra Modi in 2014 failed. But soon after, he scored a spectacular victory in the Delhi assembly elections of 2015, where AAP won 67 of the 70 seats. Mr Kejriwal the. widened the scope of his political ambition. But a defeat in the Punjab assembly polls of 2017 saw him retreat and focus on Delhi.

While the AAP government has had its share of controversies in running Delhi where key powers remain with the Centre, it has also been hailed for its innovations in education, health and welfare delivery.

After a rout in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, Mr Kejriwal faces his next big test in the forthcoming assembly polls, where AAP starts out as the favourite. There is little doubt that the Delhi CM introduced a new vocabulary in politics and remains among the most important political figures in the country.