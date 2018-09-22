Deepika Padukone is one of the most critically and commercially successful female actors in India. She is the daughter of celebrated badminton player Prakash Padukone.

A favourite of Yash Raj Films and a muse of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali – she has played the lead in each of his last three films – Padukone has emerged as one of the highest paid actors in an industry infamous for favouring male stars.

Her most recent release, the historical epic Padmaavat, braved immense political backlash to emerge as one of the biggest hits of the year, grossing over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. In the same year, Padukone made her debut in Hollywood, with the box office winner, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, opposite one of the highest-paid stars in the world, Vin Diesel.

In addition to her film career, Padukone is a vocal advocate for mental health. She has been open about her own struggles with depression and seeks to spread awareness and erase the attached stigma around the illness through her The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 19:41 IST