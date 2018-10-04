Today in New Delhi, India
Updated: Oct 04, 2018 23:56 IST
Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.(PTI File Photo)

Justice Dipak Misra, who retired as India’s 45th Chief Justice on October 2, has presided over several important cases, and has been part of Supreme Court benches that have delivered landmark judgments, including those on decriminalising homosexuality, establishing the constitutional validity of Aadhaar while protecting the rights of individuals, and allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala hill shrine. He became the Chief Justice of India on August 28, 2017.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 23:17 IST

