e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Dr David Ludwig

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Dec 02, 2019 05:06 IST

Hindustan Times
         

Described as an “obesity warrior” by Time magazine, Dr David Ludwig is a practising endocrinologist and researcher at the Boston Children’s Hospital, a professor of paediatrics at Harvard Medical School, and a professor of nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health. His research focuses on how food affects hormones, metabolism, body weight, and well-being.

Dr David Ludwig has rewritten the rules on weight loss, diet, and health and developed a novel low glycemic load diet to decrease the surge in blood sugar after meals for the treatment of obesity-related diseases. His research has shown that overeating does not make you fat, but the process of getting fat makes you overeat. During his journey, he has fought for fundamental policy changes to restrict junk food advertising directed at young children, improve the quality of national nutrition programmes, and increase insurance reimbursement for obesity prevention and treatment.

Ludwig is the author of several best-selling books, including Always Hungry, and Ending the Food Fight: Guide Your Child to a Healthy Weight in a Fast Food/Fake Food World. He has also published at least 150 scientific articles. He is a contributing writer for the reputed JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association).

tags
top news
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
After Maharashtra, Congress hopeful of good show in Karnataka bypolls
After Maharashtra, Congress hopeful of good show in Karnataka bypolls
Tribal versus Tribal: BJP sees another chance in Jharkhand
Tribal versus Tribal: BJP sees another chance in Jharkhand
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Still with Hindutva ideology, won’t ever leave it’: Uddhav Thackeray
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
After Airtel, Jio announces new all-in-one plans with hiked mobile tariffs
Firefighter rescuing boy from trench near Pune dies
Firefighter rescuing boy from trench near Pune dies
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News