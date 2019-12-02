htlsspeakersbio

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 05:06 IST

Described as an “obesity warrior” by Time magazine, Dr David Ludwig is a practising endocrinologist and researcher at the Boston Children’s Hospital, a professor of paediatrics at Harvard Medical School, and a professor of nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health. His research focuses on how food affects hormones, metabolism, body weight, and well-being.

Dr David Ludwig has rewritten the rules on weight loss, diet, and health and developed a novel low glycemic load diet to decrease the surge in blood sugar after meals for the treatment of obesity-related diseases. His research has shown that overeating does not make you fat, but the process of getting fat makes you overeat. During his journey, he has fought for fundamental policy changes to restrict junk food advertising directed at young children, improve the quality of national nutrition programmes, and increase insurance reimbursement for obesity prevention and treatment.

Ludwig is the author of several best-selling books, including Always Hungry, and Ending the Food Fight: Guide Your Child to a Healthy Weight in a Fast Food/Fake Food World. He has also published at least 150 scientific articles. He is a contributing writer for the reputed JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association).