Dr. Wang Huiyao is the Founder and President of Center for China and Globalization (CCG), the leading Chinese think tank that makes into the world’s top 100 think tanks of the 2017 ranked by University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Wang is a Counselor of China State Council appointed by Chinese Premier. He is also a member of Expert Committee of Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council.

In addition, he is Vice Chairman of China Association for International Economic Cooperation of Ministry of Commerce, Chairman of China Global Talent Society of Ministry of Human Resources and Vice Chairman of China Overseas Returned Scholars Association.

Dr. Wang sits on the Migration Advisory Board of International Organization of Migration (IOM) of the United Nation and is also an expert for the International Labor Organization (ILO) and World Bank. He is also a member of Yale University Asia Development, and a steering committee member of Metropolis International Network. Dr. Wang pursued his PhD studies at University of Western Ontario and University of Manchester.

He was a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School and was an adjunct professor at Peking University. He was also a senior fellow at Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada, a visiting fellow at Brookings Institution and a policy fellow at IZA. He is also the Dean of Development Institute of University of Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in China.

