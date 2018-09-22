Heena Sidhu holds a bachelors degree in dental surgery, but she chose professional shooting as a career. As a result of her choice, India got a champion shooter. Sidhu shot to fame by winning the gold medal in the 10 metre air pistol pairs event at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. She followed that up with a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in 2013 in Germany in the 10 metre air pistol event.

In April 2014, she became the first Indian pistol shooter to reach the number one rank in the ISSF rankings. She was honoured with the Arjuna Award the same year. Sidhu recently won a gold medal in the 25 metre air pistol event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 18:50 IST