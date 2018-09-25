Hima Das was born in central Assam’s Nagaon district into an agrarian family on January 9, 2000. After developing interest in football at an early age, Hima finally took to sprinting as a career on the advice of a school teacher.

Her raw talent and athletic ability was spotted by coach Nipon Das, who brought her to Guwahati and helped her train under better facilities. The teenager became a household name in July 2018, as she sprinted her way to a gold medal in the women’s 400 metre race at the IAAF World U-20 Athletics Championship in Finland.

She impressed with her performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but did not win any medals. Hima’s big moment came in Jakarta as she won the silver medal in women’s 400 metre race at the 2018 Asian Games. She followed that up with a gold medal in the women’s 4x400 metre relay race and a silver medal in the first ever 4x400 metre mixed relay race at the Asian Games.

She was recently signed by sportswear giant Adidas India for an endorsement deal.

