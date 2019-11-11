Jeremy Jauncey

htlsspeakersbio

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:29 IST

A serial entrepreneur, investor, and media expert, Jeremy has overseen the growth of Beautiful Destinations from the world’s largest social media travel community to a company voted by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. He is committed to redefining travel marketing in a digitally-connected era by working with organizations ranging from national tourism boards to major multinational hotel brands. Prior to founding Beautiful Destinations, Jeremy founded and ran the UK arm of an eCommerce Saas business; co-founded a digital health company; and set up and continues to run a venture capital fund.

A global ambassador for the World Wildlife Foundation, Jeremy is a passionate advocate for sustainable tourism. He has brought his passion to leading forums around the world, including the keynote stages at Brilliant Minds, Stockholm; the United Nations World Tourism Organization; and the World Travel Market.