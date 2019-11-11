e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Jeremy Jauncey

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Nov 11, 2019 21:29 IST

Hindustan Times
         

A serial entrepreneur, investor, and media expert, Jeremy has overseen the growth of Beautiful Destinations from the world’s largest social media travel community to a company voted by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. He is committed to redefining travel marketing in a digitally-connected era by working with organizations ranging from national tourism boards to major multinational hotel brands. Prior to founding Beautiful Destinations, Jeremy founded and ran the UK arm of an eCommerce Saas business; co-founded a digital health company; and set up and continues to run a venture capital fund.

A global ambassador for the World Wildlife Foundation, Jeremy is a passionate advocate for sustainable tourism. He has brought his passion to leading forums around the world, including the keynote stages at Brilliant Minds, Stockholm; the United Nations World Tourism Organization; and the World Travel Market.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News