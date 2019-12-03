e-paper
Manish Malhotra

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 04:55 IST

Hindustan Times
         

His name is synonymous with couture craftsmanship, celluloid dreams and red carpet glamour. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Australian pop star Kylie Minogue, Manish Malhotra has counted several stars for whom he has weaved magic, leaving an indelible imprint in the worlds of the arts, cinema and entertainment.

His singular and unapologetic take on glamour has always put him ahead of the curve: think cascading floral appliqué embroidery, luscious and gleaming velvet ensembles, a dance of sequins on sheer fabrics. His is a timeless, seasonless aesthetic; an unapologetic maximalism.

From styling Bollywood superstars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta over the years to dressing up millennial stars like Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, Malhotra’s epoch-defining take has always made him of the moment. From lending his touch to films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, Rangeela, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... to contemporary cinematic works like Kalank and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he continues to inspire generations of designers and stylists.

