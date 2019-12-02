e-paper
Mary Katarantzou

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Dec 02, 2019 05:09 IST

Hindustan Times
         

It’s been more than a decade since fashion designer Mary Katrantzou took the fashion landscape by storm. The likes of Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o, Kerry Washington, Poppy Delevingne, and Alexa Chung swear by her pan-global aesthetic, which transcends seasons, aesthetics and geographies. Today her artisanal designs are the pride of the hallowed precincts of Harrods, Selfridges, Neiman Marcus and Browns amongst others. With each of her artistic collaboration, she’s broken new grounds - be it Victoria’s Secret, Longchamp, Adidas or Topshop. She trained as an architect in the United States before transferring to London’s Central Saint Martins, where she received a master’s degree in fashion textiles. Be it her game-changing digital prints, her push on recontextualising textiles or her experimentation with tactile feathers and sequins - each of her creation narrates a story steeped in a craft-based technique and reflects a unique reference point. Relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what’s considered desirable, what’s perceived as wearable, she’s left her inimitable mark by creating icons like the Shalimar perfume bottle dress and the Fabergé egg gown. Recently, the winner of the British Fashion Award for Emerging Talent and BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund pulled off the ultimate runway coup by staging a show at the Temple of Poseidon in Greece. Katrantzou worked with Greek charity Elpida -, which aids children suffering from cancer - to stage the event. This surreal show was dedicated to raising funds through ticket sales and charitable donations towards Elpida’s cause. Truly a couturier with a conscience!

