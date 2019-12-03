e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Prabal Gurung

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Dec 03, 2019 04:58 IST

Hindustan Times
         

Born in Singapore and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal, designer Prabal Gurung began his design career in New Delhi before moving to New York to finish his studies at Parsons School of Design, one of the five colleges of The New School. A global exposure coupled with his love for his homeland reflects in his designs. Think bold mountain hues recreating the Himalayan landscape and high-octane glamour of a New York night club.

From dressing the likes of former US First Lady Michelle Obama and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton to lending his style to actors Zoe Saldana, Rooney Mara and Alia Bhatt, his label has been synonymous with quality and innovation. His company’s ideal is founded in the designer’s own exposure to the inequity in his homeland of Nepal, and embodies the grace of giving back. In 2011, the Gurung’s family established the Shikshya Foundation Nepal to provide education to underprivileged children. Following the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, Gurung launched the Nepal Earthquake Relief Fund to aid in relief efforts.

