Born to national level volleyball players PV Ramana and P. Vijaya on July 5, 1995, Pusarla Venkata Sindhu took to the sport of badminton at the age of eight. By the time she was in her teens, Sindhu joined the academy of national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, who was also an idol to the youngster. She soon started making a splash in junior competitions, before making her presence felt on the senior circuit with commendable performances. Sindhu rose to prominence in the year 2013 by winning the bronze medal in the World Championships, becoming India’s first women’s singles medallist at the elite event. The Hyderabad girl went on to repeat the feat a year later.

But it was at the 2016 Rio Olympics that Sindhu became a part of India’s collective conscience as she went down fighting in the final to Carolina Marin of Spain. Sindhu’s silver medal was celebrated by the entire nation. She has since won several Superseries titles and also became India’s first ever silver medallist at the recently concluded Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang. Sindhu was jointly awarded the Khel Ratna in 2016, the country’s highest sporting honour.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 18:48 IST