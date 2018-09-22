Rahul Gandhi is president of the Congress and the main opposition party’s voice, articulating its views and leading its attack on the government.

Gandhi is working on building an alliance of Opposition parties to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the 2019 elections.

His first foray into active politics was in 2004, when he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and won by over one lakh votes. He has since been the MP from Amethi.

Gandhi has earlier been the party’s vice president, general secretary and leader of its youth and student units.

