Ranveer Singh is a phenomenon. He represents chutzpah, originality and focus making him synonymous with a supremely successful, self-made role model. As Alauddin Khilji, the super villain in the 2018 magnum opus Padmaavat, Ranveer has set a benchmark in acting - reinventing the negative character for Indian cinema.

A graduate of Indiana University Bloomington and a copywriter learning the ropes of advertising, Ranveer got his acting break in the 2010 runaway hit Band Baaja Baraat. Ever since, there has been no looking back. Be it the brooding, intense character of a thief with a golden heart in Lootera or the spirited criminal in Gunday, he cast himself apart from everyone else with versatility and an element of surprise with each performance. Like the lovable Kabeer in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadhakne Do, critics and film lovers have always applauded Ranveer Singh’s acting, irrespective of a film’s fate or success. Ranveer redefines roles and brings unseen dimensions to characters that he plays. In his ability to alter him physically and as a person onscreen for each role, he stands head and shoulders above today’s current crop of actors. That he won the Entertainer of the Year award from NDTV in 2016 encapsulates his commanding stature.

Ranveer is a favorite of leading filmmakers that have shaped Hindi cinema. He has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, India’s operatic auteur in three back-to-back films, a feat no one else has managed to achieve amongst male actors. In each outing with Bhansali, Ranveer has also delivered a power packed, winsome character. As the golden hearted, flamboyant Ram in the dramatic romance Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, he won legions of fans. As the brave warrior-lover Peshwa Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani, he swept all mainstream film awards and won worldwide accolades from audiences. Each character has been set apart by a signature Ranveer Singh touch. And their third outing, the magnificent Padmaavat, will be counted amongst Hindi cinema’s greatest movies ever. Alauddin Khilji, shaped by Singh’s imagination and Bhansali’s guidance, is a quirky, memorable performance that has impressed film aficionados across the world.

A favorite with fans and audiences, Ranveer endorses many respected global and Indian brands and gives these associations his dedicated effort. He also possesses a flamboyant, unusual and experimental sartorial sense, making him a male fashion icon and an aspirational dandy for the urban youth. His inherent sense of style, like universal fashion icons from sports, music and cinema also makes him the most popular Indian actor for magazine covers in present times. Ranveer is the first Indian actor to be featured on an Esquire cover. In all, Ranveer Singh is inspiring and popular on social media because of his friendly, optimistic and ambitious persona.

In future, Ranveer will deliver three more standalone performances- as a rapper from Mumbai’s slums in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, as legendary cricket captain Kapil Dev in 83 and as a police officer in Rohit Shetty’s Simba. With an enviable line up of films, his legend, as a versatile evergreen superstar, will soon be cemented in the doyens of Indian cinema.

