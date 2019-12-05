e-paper
The Michael Douglas method: Keep it real, go wide, win awards

htlsspeakersbio Updated: Dec 05, 2019 06:26 IST

American actor Michael Douglas
American actor Michael Douglas
         

Michael Douglas is an American actor who has won numerous accolades in his storied career. He won his first Academy Award as one of the producers of the 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest directed by Miloš Forman and starring Jack Nicholson. In subsequent years, he established himself as a classic Hollywood leading man, much like his father, the actor Kirk Douglas.

Over a five-decade-long career, Douglas has appeared in a variety of genres, but is best known for his starring roles in films such as Wall Street (for which he won an Academy Award, and cemented the line “Greed is good” in pop-culture history); the erotic thrillers Basic Instinct and Fatal Attraction; and more recently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero movies Ant-Man, its sequel, and Avengers: Endgame. Douglas has also won a Primetime Emmy for his portrayal of the flamboyant musician Liberace in the biopic Behind the Candelabra, and currently stars in the Netflix comedy drama series The Kominsky Method, which recently returned for a second season. Douglas won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for his performance as acting coach Sandy Kominsky. He also voiced a character in the television adaptation of Dr Seuss’ Green Eggs and Ham.

A humanitarian, an advocate for nuclear disarmament, a supporter of gun control and a cancer survivor, Douglas’ private life with actor wife Catherine Zeta-Jones has been of great interest to the tabloid press.

