Twinkle Khanna is a well known author, newspaper columnist, interior designer and now a film producer.

Her first book Mrs Funnybones, which is also the name she uses as a columnist, sold over one hundred thousand copies making her India’s highest-selling female writer of 2015. Her second book “The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad” that revolved around strong feminist stories also met with rave reviews and soon became a bestseller. In a short span she has established herself in the literary world for her satirical style of writing, her humorous take on life and current issues, at the same time driving a strong message back to her readers. Her most recent book and first novel, Pyjamas are Forgiving (Juggernaut Books, 2018) was released in September 2018 and debuted at number 1 on the Nielsen Bookscan All-India Bestseller List. It’s a bittersweet novel about old love, memories, and of a woman who bumps into her ex-husband in an upscale Kerala spa. Along the way, Khanna covers topical issues like #MeToo and infertility.

She has won many accolades such as the Crossword Book Award 2016 for Mrs Funnybones, The Outlook Award in 2016 for the most inspiring woman of the year and India Today Woman Writer of the year 2017 for her second book, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.. She has produced, Padman based on the life of Muruganatham Arunachalam, with a strong focus on dispelling taboos around menstruation, a topic that has never been explored in cinema before.

