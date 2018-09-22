Today in New Delhi, India
10 killed as vehicle veers off road in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

The accident happened at Snail, three kilometres from Kuddu on Tiyuni Road.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2018 11:52 IST
Press Trust of India
The three injured, including a child, have been admitted to Rohru hospital.(HT File Photo/Representative image)

Ten people, including four women, died and three others were injured after a vehicle veered off a road in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district Saturday, a police official said.

The accident happened at Snail, three kilometres from Kuddu on Tiyuni Road.

The three injured, including a child, have been admitted to Rohru hospital, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

A police team led by Jubbal Station House Officer and Swara police post in-charge is at the accident site, he added.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 11:51 IST

