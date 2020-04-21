10 of 13 Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha has Bengal connect; alert sounded

india

With 10 people from Bhadrak and Jajpur districts with travel history to Kolkata testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, Odisha recorded its third highest spike in the number of such cases. The Patnaik government has, meanwhile, asked people with travel history to West Bengal during last 28 days to quarantine themselves at home.

Thirteen cases were detected in Odisha on Monday, taking total number of positive cases to 74. Previously, 15 cases were detected on April 3 and 18 on April 5, most of them from Bhubaneswar.

Odisha health and family welfare department officials said the 10 workers of Jajpur and Bhadrak districts working in West Bengal had returned to Odisha in the last 28 days evading the lockdown by travelling in small vehicles or goods train and other ingenuous means.

Five people from Bhadrak, aged between 48 years and 66 years, had slipped through the Odisha-Bengal border between March 28 and April 9. Quarantined in their homes, they were all asymptomatic till they tested positive on Monday. Similarly, another five people of Jajpur district, aged between 28 years and 64 years, working as labourers in Howrah and Burrabazar area, too had returned from Kolkata in the last 28 days.

Jajpur district collector Ranjan Das said one of the five Covid-19 patients detected in Bhadrak had travelled with five people from Jajpur in a van while they were returning from Kolkata on March 29. As the five got down at Sathipur on March 30 morning, the district collector appealed to residents of villages situated adjacent to Sathipur to inform the officials if anyone with travel history to Kolkata had reached the villages after March 30 morning.

“All persons with travel history to Bengal during last 28 days are requested to inform the local Sarpanch, BDO/Tahasildar and quarantine themselves at home,” a senior health department official said.

Chief spokesperson of state government on Covid-19, Subroto Bagchi, said 24 of the 74 cases in Odisha had travel history to West Bengal, that has of late become a hotspot. In Kolkata, 54 new cases were reported on Monday.

A senior police official said though every effort is being made to seal the Odisha-Bengal border, many people were crossing over to Odisha in ambulances. “We have little way of knowing how many of them are genuine. Instead of going to hospitals in Kolkata, many of the patients from Bengal’s Midnapore district are flooding AIIMS Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. They may prove to be the greatest source of infection,” said the official. An AIIMS official said in the last one week, the number of patients from Bengal have gone up.

With more and more people from Bengal entering Odisha through numerous roads, Odisha DGP Abhay will visit the Odisha-Bengal border in Balasore district on Tuesday to oversee the police arrangements of sealing the border.

Though all modes of passenger transport services have been suspended for over a week in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a large number of people have been entering Odisha by smallers roads connecting the two states through private vehicles like cars, auto-rickshaw, mini-buses and trucks.

Meanwhile, in Balasore district, a two-year-old tribal girl tested positive, making her the youngest Covid-19 patient in the state. The girl in Nilagiri block was running fever and had cold following which she was taken to the district headquarters hospital in Balasore where her swab sample was taken. Officials said they were intrigued by the girl’s case as she did not have any travel history.