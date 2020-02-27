119 Indians, stuck in coronavirus-hit Japan ship for over 20 days, land in Delhi on Air India flight
india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 05:39 IST
An Air India flight carrying 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka,Nepal, South Africa and Peru, who were quarantined onboard the coronavirus-hit Japan ship Diamond Princess, landed in Delhi from Tokyo on Thursday morning.
“Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo,carrying 119 Indians & 5 nationals from Sri Lanka,Nepal, South Africa&Peru who were quarantined onboard the #DiamondPrincess due to #COVID19. Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities.Thank you @airindiain once again,” tweeted Jaishankar.
