e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 119 Indians, stuck in coronavirus-hit Japan ship for over 20 days, land in Delhi on Air India flight

119 Indians, stuck in coronavirus-hit Japan ship for over 20 days, land in Delhi on Air India flight

Foreign minister S Jaishankar, taking to Twitter, thanked the Japanese authorities for their facilitation in evacuation of the stuck Indians onboard the coronavirus-hit Japan ship.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 05:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

An Air India flight carrying 119 Indians and five nationals from Sri Lanka,Nepal, South Africa and Peru, who were quarantined onboard the coronavirus-hit Japan ship Diamond Princess, landed in Delhi from Tokyo on Thursday morning.

Foreign minister S Jaishankar, taking to Twitter, thanked the Japanese authorities for their facilitation in evacuation.

“Air India flight has just landed in Delhi from Tokyo,carrying 119 Indians & 5 nationals from Sri Lanka,Nepal, South Africa&Peru who were quarantined onboard the #DiamondPrincess due to #COVID19. Appreciate the facilitation of Japanese authorities.Thank you @airindiain once again,” tweeted Jaishankar.

 

tags
top news
119 Indians, stuck in coronavirus-hit Japan ship for weeks, land in Delhi
119 Indians, stuck in coronavirus-hit Japan ship for weeks, land in Delhi
‘You will be trapped, charred in 15 mins’: Tales of horror from Delhi’s Ground Zero
‘You will be trapped, charred in 15 mins’: Tales of horror from Delhi’s Ground Zero
Revamped insurance plan marks major farm reform
Revamped insurance plan marks major farm reform
Rajya Sabha panel recommendations get Cabinet nod
Rajya Sabha panel recommendations get Cabinet nod
Rest of world overtakes China in new coronavirus cases
Rest of world overtakes China in new coronavirus cases
Arvind Kejriwal blames ‘outsiders’, ‘politics of hate’ for violence; visits riot-hit localities
Arvind Kejriwal blames ‘outsiders’, ‘politics of hate’ for violence; visits riot-hit localities
Unseasonal rain and hailstorm damage crops across 3 states
Unseasonal rain and hailstorm damage crops across 3 states
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news