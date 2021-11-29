12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for rest of Winter Session for ruckus in August

The Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members, including Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Trinamool MP Dola Sen, for the remaining part of the current session. The action has been taken against them for indiscipline in the monsoon session of the house, the ruckus the Upper House witnessed on the last day of the session. Apart from Priyanka Chaturvedi and Dona Sen, MPs who have been suspended on Monday are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Congress's Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, CPI's Binoy Viswam, TMC's Shanta Chhetri and Shiv Sena's Anil Desai.

The MPs have lowered the dignity of the House by unprecedented acts of misconduct through their violent behaviour and 'intentional attacks' on security personnel on the

Live updates from Parliament Winter Session

The last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed a ruckus in the Upper House while opposition MPs claimed they were attacked by marshals who were not part of Parliament security. The government's report on the ruckus states that a male marshal was choked by CPM MP Elamaran Kareem while a female marshal of the Rajya Sabha was assaulted by Chhaya Verma and Phulo Devi Netam, Congress MPs. The report was submitted to the Rajya Sabha chairman after the House was suspended for the season.

The suspension notice issued of the first day of the Winter Session said: “That this House takes cognisance and strongly condemns the utter disregard to the authority of the Chai, complete abuse of rules of the House persistently thereby wilfully obstructing the business of House through their unprecedented acts of misconduct, contemptuous, unruly and violent behaviour and intentional attacks on security personnel on the last day of 254th Session of Rajya Sabha (Monsoon Session) i.e, 11th August 2021 thereby lowering the dignity of and bringing disrepute to the August House by the following members and resolves, for above compelling reasons, to suspend these members from the service of the House for the remainder of the 255th session under rule 256 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha.”

Reacting to the suspension notice, Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said, “From district court to Supreme Court, an accused is heard even there, lawyers are provided for them too, sometimes government officials are sent to take their version. Here, our version wasn't taken. If you see the CCTV footage, it has been recorded how male marshals were jostling female MPs. All of this on one side and your decision on the other? What kind of unparliamentary behaviour is this?"

Terming the suspension as unfair and unjust, Congress MP Chhaya Verma said there were members from other parties too who created the ruckus but have not been suspended. “PM Modi is doing just as he wishes since he enjoys a brute majority,” the Congress MP said.