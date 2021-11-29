Parliament winter session 2021 live updates: On Day 1, Centre to table bill to repeal farm laws

Parliament will reconvene on Monday for the winter session during which as many as 26 bills are expected to be tabled, including the bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws. The Narendra Modi-led government will push for the repeal of the agriculture laws today to quell the year-long farmers’ protests ahead of key state elections next year. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, which will be introduced by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, has been listed for passage in the Lok Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Congress had issued whips to its MPs asking them to be present during the session today. Meanwhile, at an all-party meeting on Sunday, the ruling party requested the Congress and other opposition parties to let Parliament function smoothly.
Apart from the farm laws, a bill on cryptocurrency, personal data protection bill and others will also be tabled in the winter session of Parliament, which will have 19 working days. The session will conclude on December 23.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 29, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Congress calls meeting with its Rajya Sabha MPs amid winter session
Congress has called a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs today at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office, news agency ANI reported.
Nov 29, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Manickam Tagore give adjournment notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families'.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha 'to direct government to initiate repealing of three farm laws & to announce compensation for families of 700 farmers who had died in the last one year during farmers' protest at Delhi borders'.
Nov 29, 2021 08:54 AM IST
CPI MP gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha amid MSP demand
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha and demands a discussion on ensuring a legal guarantee for minimum support price.
Nov 29, 2021 08:21 AM IST
BAC meeting to be held at 10:30 today
Meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Lok Sabha to be held at 10:30am today, reported news agency ANI.
Nov 29, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Opposition to seek formal repeal of farm laws, MSP guarantee in Parliament session today
The Opposition has demanded a formal repeal of the three contentious farm laws as well as a legislation to guarantee minimum support price (MSP). "Many issues including, inflation, fuel price hike, farmers' issues and COVID-19 were raised in the all-Party meeting today. All parties demanded that a law guaranteeing MSP should be made," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had told ANI after the all-Party meeting at the Parliament Annexe building on Sunday.
Scattered to widespread rainfall or snowfall as well as isolated thunderstorm or lightning are likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh on December 1 and 2, IMD said on Sunday
Maharashtra Covid Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi said they are in “vigilant” mode as the Omicron variant is reportedly more infectious than Delta, the variant largely responsible for the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections in India earlier this year
The resumption comes a week after Singapore's civil aviation authority (CAAS) announced on November 21 that it reached an agreement with India's aviation ministry to resume flights between the two countries.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
The central government has released revised travel guidelines to check the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. It has also released a list of ‘at risk’ countries, which Omicron cases have been detected.
The farmer unions are expected to hold a meeting at the Singhu border to take a call on their future course of action. They are now demanding a law on MSP, amendment of the Electricity Act and revocation of FIRs registered against protesters during the agitation.
The apex court, which delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas in a 1991 Uttar Pradesh honour killing case, in which three persons, including a woman were killed, said it had earlier issued several directions to authorities to take strong measures to prevent honour killings.
During the talks held recently between the two countries, the Indian side expressed concerns over the build-up by the Chinese Army in areas near the Eastern Ladakh sector, officials familiar with the matter said.
The incident came to light when a girl approached the police and said that a man of Patil’s description had pretended to marry her, established physical relations and then blocked her number claiming frontline duty
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai Bommai said the government was “keen” to come out with a clear agenda for the planned development of India’s IT capital which is known globally as a technology hub as well as its civic challenges.