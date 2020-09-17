e-paper
Home / India News / 13 feared dead as boat ferrying over 40 capsizes in Rajasthan’s Kota

13 feared dead as boat ferrying over 40 capsizes in Rajasthan’s Kota

Over 40 people from the Gothda Kala village in the district were crossing the Chambal river on the illegal boat to visit Kamleshwar Dham in Bundi district, Kota district collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore said. "About 20 of them swam to safety and 13 are feared dead; 11 bodies have been recovered so far," he said.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2020 06:59 IST
Aabshar H Quazi
Aabshar H Quazi
Hindustan Times, Kota
The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund.
The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund. (HT Photo)
         

At least 13 people were feared dead in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Wednesday morning when the boat they were travelling in capsized, police said.

Over 40 people from the Gothda Kala village in the district were crossing the Chambal river on the illegal boat to visit Kamleshwar Dham in Bundi district, Kota district collector Ujjawal Singh Rathore said. “About 20 of them swam to safety and 13 are feared dead; 11 bodies have been recovered so far,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh (35), Madhusudan Dhakar (22), Lotanti (25), Golma (15), Siyaram (55), Jyoti (13), Prembai (45), Urmila (30), Mansharam (30), Umabai (28) and Radhika (8).

“Police have lodged an FIR under section 304A of the IPC against the boat owner,” Rathore said.

Locals present on the riverbank began the rescue operation before government help reached the spot, said Kota superintendent of police Sharad Chaudhary.

State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) commandant Amrita Duhan said that a team of 42 personnel with three boats and diving equipment began the rescue operations.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the accident. “I express condolences for the aggrieved families of deceased,” he said in a tweet.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the CM Relief Fund.

According to people present at the site of the incident, the boat also had some motorcycles on board. “There was panic and everyone moved to one side of the boat when a kid shouted that water was entering the boat. This led to imbalance,” said 62-year-old Ramprasad Dhakar.

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
‘Wish you good health and happiness’: Nepal PM Oli on PM Modi’s 70th birthday
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
Initial findings of antibody survey in Delhi suggests 33% exposed to Covid-19
Police’s Umar Khalid investigation hinges on witnesses X and Y
Delhi Metro expands its colour palette, Tughlakabad-Aerocity line to be Silver
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
