10 disqualified MLAs to take oath in cabinet expansion on Feb 6: Karnataka CM

Thirteen MLAs, including 10 who had joined BJP from parties, including Congress and the JD(S), will take oath, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

india Updated: Feb 02, 2020 12:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
10 disqualified legislators among 13 MLAs to take oath in Karnataka cabinet expansion on Feb 6: BS Yediyurappa
10 disqualified legislators among 13 MLAs to take oath in Karnataka cabinet expansion on Feb 6: BS Yediyurappa
         

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the cabinet expansion would take place on February 6, with 13 MLAs taking oath of office. “The cabinet expansion will take place on February 6 with the oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhavan at 10.30 AM,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Thirteen MLAs, including 10 who had joined BJP from parties, including Congress and the JD(S), will take oath, he said. The cabinet expansion is on the cards for nearly two months ever since the BJP won the maximum number of seats in the December 5 2019 bypolls and got a majority in the Karnataka assembly.

