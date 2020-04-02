131 new Covid-19 cases in last 12 hours, total jumps to 1,965 in India: A statewise tally

india

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:55 IST

As India entered the ninth day of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown on Thursday, the total number of cases in the country inched toward 2,000. The Covid-19 death toll in India climbed to 50 on Thursday, the health ministry stated. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,965 including 1,764 active cases, 150 recoveries and 50 deaths.

As many as 131 new coronavirus cases have been reported across the country in the last 12 hours, the health ministry announced today.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have emerged as the states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country followed by Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s a quick look at the statewise coronavirus active cases, recoveries and fatalities.

Maharashtra

The state has the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 335 patients. Maharashtra has registered 13 coronavirus deaths so far while 42 patients have recovered.

Kerala

With 265 coronavirus cases, Kerala is the second most coronavirus-affected state in the country. As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health, Kerala has witnessed 2 Covid-19 deaths while 25 people have successfully recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has seen a dramatic rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. The cases in the state have jumped to 234 which is third highest in the country. Tamil Nadu has seen 6 recoveries and one Covid-19 death.

Delhi

Delhi closely follows with the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. As many as 152 people have tested positive of coronavirus in the national capital. Two people have died from the infection while 6 people have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Delhi’s Nizamuddin area has emerged as the hotspot of coronavirus disease after several cases of Covid-19 emerged in people who were a part of a religious congregation in the area earlier this month. According to reports, more than 2,000 delegates from countries like Indonesia and Malaysia attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin West from March 1-15.

Uttar Pradesh

113 people have been infected from Covid-19 in the state. While 14 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. Two people have died from the infection here.

Karnataka

The state has recorded 110 Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths. 9 people have been cured and discharged.

Telangana

96 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported here so far. One person has made a recovery from the virus while three people have died from Covid-19.

Rajasthan

The state has 108 positive cases of coronavirus with no reported cases of fatalities. Three patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has reported 99 positive cases of coronavirus. Six people have died from Covid-19 here.

Andhra Pradesh

The state has witnessed a sudden spike in its Covid-19 cases. 86 positive Covid-19 patients have been reported in the state and one case of recovery. One person has died.

Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state has registered 82 coronavirus cases and 5 recoveries so far. As many as 6 people have died from the infection in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir

62 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported here. Two people have died from the infection while two were cured.

Haryana and Punjab

The neighbouring states have 43 and 46 Covid-19 cases respectively. While 4 people have died in Punjab, Haryana has seen no deaths. 21 people have been recovered from coronavirus in Haryana, one in Punjab.

West Bengal has 37 people who tested positive for the infection with three deaths and six recoveries. In Chandigarh, 16 people were found infected from Covid-19. Andaman has recorded 10 coronavirus cases. Chhattisgarh has recorded 9 cases of coronavirus, two people have recovered. In Bihar, 23 people have tested positive for coronavirus, one has died.

Uttarakhand has 7 coronavirus patients, two patients have recovered from the virus. Goa has reported 5 cases of Covid-19 infection. Himachal Pradesh has 3 cases, one patient has died and one patient has recovered. Odisha has 4 Covid-19 positive patients and Pondicherry has reported three cases.

States and Union territories with just one positive Covid-19 case include Manipur and Mizoram. The official figures for Tuesday were not released by the health ministry when this copy was being written.

On Thursday, India entered the ninth day of the 21-day long nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by PM Modi to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in the country.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.