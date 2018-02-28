17-year-old girl shoots ex-boyfriend dead in Haryana’s Sonepat, held

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested for allegedly gunning down her ex-boyfriend on February 21 in Sonepat’s Matindu village, police said.

The accused, a Class 12 pass-out, was angry at deceased Deepak Kumar, 19, as the latter was mounting pressure on her to marry him.

Deepak’s body was found at the family-owned stable in their agriculture fields. His father Samundar Singh said his son used to help him in agricultural activities after passing school. He used to sleep alone at their stable every night to take care of the animals. Samundar said when he went to check on his son on the morning of February 21, he was lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds.

Samundar had suspected it to be the case of honour killing, as his son was in a relationship with the accused. But the girl’s family had fixed her marriage to someone else. Based on his complaint, the police had booked the father and brothers of the girl for murder.

However, a week later, the police found that Deepak was shot dead by the girl herself and not her family members. The police said they found the broken pieces of bangles of the girl at the spot of the murder and her call details confirmed she met Deepak on the night of the murder. During sustained interrogation, she confessed to the crime. She was arrested and produced before court that sent her to a juvenile jail.

“She told us in interrogation that her parents had fixed her wedding with someone else, but Deepak was forcing her to elope with him. He was threatening her that if she did not elope, he would kill her family. The duo indulged in a quarrel a night before her wedding during which she shot him dead,” Kharkhoda police station in-charge Virender Singh said.

The police said the minor girl secretly stole her cousin brother’s pistol to commit the crime. The police said they have given clean chit to the family members of the girls, who were earlier booked for murder.