Home / India News / 19-yr-old woman gang-raped at gunpoint in Gujarat; no arrests yet

19-yr-old woman gang-raped at gunpoint in Gujarat; no arrests yet

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 02:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Rajkot
         

Three men allegedly kidnapped a 19-year-old Dalit woman and raped her at gunpoint in a car in Gujarat’s Rajkot district, police said on Thursday.

No arrest has been made yet.

In her complaint to the district police, the woman, a native of Kotdasangani taluka, claimed she was raped at gunpoint by one Amit Padaliya and his friends Vipul Shekhda and Shanti Padaliya on Wednesday, they said.

Police investigation revealed that Amit Padaliya’s mother is the sarpanch of the village where the victim lives.

According to the police, in her complaint, the victim claimed the trio kidnapped her from her house in the afternoon and forced her to sit in their car.

The three raped the woman at gunpoint in the vehicle and dropped her near her house in the evening, police said.

She then got herself admitted to Gondal Civil Hospital and submitted her complaint to the police on Thursday evening, they added.

“We have lodged a First Information report (FIR) against the three. We have learnt that Amit is the son of a sarpanch,” said Rajkot superintendent of police Balram Meena.

AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
