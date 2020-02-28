19-yr-old woman gang-raped at gunpoint in Gujarat; no arrests yet

india

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 02:41 IST

Three men allegedly kidnapped a 19-year-old Dalit woman and raped her at gunpoint in a car in Gujarat’s Rajkot district, police said on Thursday.

No arrest has been made yet.

In her complaint to the district police, the woman, a native of Kotdasangani taluka, claimed she was raped at gunpoint by one Amit Padaliya and his friends Vipul Shekhda and Shanti Padaliya on Wednesday, they said.

Police investigation revealed that Amit Padaliya’s mother is the sarpanch of the village where the victim lives.

According to the police, in her complaint, the victim claimed the trio kidnapped her from her house in the afternoon and forced her to sit in their car.

The three raped the woman at gunpoint in the vehicle and dropped her near her house in the evening, police said.

She then got herself admitted to Gondal Civil Hospital and submitted her complaint to the police on Thursday evening, they added.

“We have lodged a First Information report (FIR) against the three. We have learnt that Amit is the son of a sarpanch,” said Rajkot superintendent of police Balram Meena.