2 boys handed termination notice for bullying Muslim student to wear BJP scarf

A Muslim student of a law college here has accused her fellow students of bullying her and misbehaving with her on board a bus while going for a tour to Agra on April 2. She was allegedly compelled to dance by wearing a scarf carrying the election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The matter came to light after she tweeted about the incident on the same day. Within no time, many people tweeted in her support. She then lodged a complaint with her college and the matter was handed over to the college grievance cell for inquiry.

“Two accused students have been served termination notices and the matter has been handed over to women grievance cell for inquiry,” said Vineet Kaushik, media coordinator of the Deewan Law College. He claimed that so far statements of 28 students had been recorded. They had denied the allegations of the girl and an inquiry was still underway, he added.

A group of 55, including 4 faculty members, had gone to Agra as part of an educational tour. Few students allegedly consumed liquor inside the bus and started dancing, said her Twitter post. They allegedly compelled her, said the post further, to dance with them and made her wear the saffron scarf. Upon refusal, the student alleged, they misbehaved with her.

Vineet said the bus was earlier hired for a political rally and students found a scarf inside the bus left by the workers who had attended the rally.

The girl has not reported the matter to the police.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 19:58 IST