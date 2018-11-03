2 militants killed in gunfight with security in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with the security forces on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

Security forces started a cordon and search operation in a village of Shopian following information about a group of militants hiding in the village.

“As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter in which two militants were killed,” said a senior police official, adding the operation was going on.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 23:03 IST