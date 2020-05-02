e-paper
Home / India News / 2 soldiers succumb to injuries after Pak violates ceasefire in J-K’s Baramulla

2 soldiers succumb to injuries after Pak violates ceasefire in J-K’s Baramulla

Pakistan's army has violated the ceasefire more than 1,400 times this year. The total number of ceasefire violations by it stood at 3,168 in 2019 and 1,629 in 2018.

india Updated: May 02, 2020 07:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Friday.
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Friday.
         

Two soldiers of the Indian Army, who were injured during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, have succumbed to their injuries, officials said on Saturday.

“Unprovoked CFV (ceasefire violation) by Pakistan in Rampur sector on 1 May 2020. Unfortunately, Two soldiers succumbed to their injuries. Army salutes their supreme sacrifice,” a defence spokesperson said.

They were among the three soldiers who were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC on Friday afternoon.

“On 01 May 2020, at about 1530 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Rampur Sector, District Baramulla,” defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia had said in a statement on Friday.

“Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” he added.

Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation on April 30 by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Poonch district.

A day before that, the neighbouring country had violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Mankote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch.

Pakistan’s army has violated the ceasefire more than 1,400 times this year. The total number of ceasefire violations by it stood at 3,168 in 2019 and 1,629 in 2018.

