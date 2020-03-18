2012 Delhi gang rape case: Delhi High Court reserves order on convict Mukesh’s plea

india

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:06 IST

Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserves the order on the plea of one of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

Convict Mukesh moved Delhi High Court challenging the trial court order that had dismissed his plea seeking quashing of the death penalty. Mukesh’s plea had claimed that he was not in Delhi when the gang-rape incident took place.

In his plea, filed through advocate ML Sharma, Mukesh had sought to set aside trial court’s order passed on March 17. Advocate ML Sharma, appearing for Mukesh Singh, had claimed that the convict was arrested from Karoli in Rajasthan on December 17, 2012, and that the prosecution has fraudulently withheld the documentation carried out by Delhi and Rajasthan police.

The petitioner said that the trial is the outcome of concealment of vital documents and fixing the petitioner in place of actual accused persons.

On Tuesday, the trial court had sent the matter to the Bar Council of India for appropriate sensitization observing that the conduct of the counsel for the convict needs to be brought to notice.

The prosecution, during the hearing, had accused the defence of making a “mischievous attempt” to stall the death sentence scheduled on March 20.

(With inputs from ANI)