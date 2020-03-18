e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 2012 Delhi gang rape case: Delhi High Court reserves order on convict Mukesh’s plea

2012 Delhi gang rape case: Delhi High Court reserves order on convict Mukesh’s plea

Convict Mukesh moved Delhi High Court challenging the trial court order that had dismissed his plea seeking quashing of the death penalty.

india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 15:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mukesh’s plea had claimed that he was not in Delhi when the gang-rape incident took place.
Mukesh’s plea had claimed that he was not in Delhi when the gang-rape incident took place.(HT Archives)
         

Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserves the order on the plea of one of the four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

Convict Mukesh moved Delhi High Court challenging the trial court order that had dismissed his plea seeking quashing of the death penalty. Mukesh’s plea had claimed that he was not in Delhi when the gang-rape incident took place.

In his plea, filed through advocate ML Sharma, Mukesh had sought to set aside trial court’s order passed on March 17. Advocate ML Sharma, appearing for Mukesh Singh, had claimed that the convict was arrested from Karoli in Rajasthan on December 17, 2012, and that the prosecution has fraudulently withheld the documentation carried out by Delhi and Rajasthan police.

The petitioner said that the trial is the outcome of concealment of vital documents and fixing the petitioner in place of actual accused persons.

On Tuesday, the trial court had sent the matter to the Bar Council of India for appropriate sensitization observing that the conduct of the counsel for the convict needs to be brought to notice.

The prosecution, during the hearing, had accused the defence of making a “mischievous attempt” to stall the death sentence scheduled on March 20.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags
top news
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
Noida resident returned from Indonesia on March 3, tests coronavirus positive
‘Heavens not going to fall’, says Cong as SC hears plea on MP floor test
‘Heavens not going to fall’, says Cong as SC hears plea on MP floor test
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra closed by J-K admin over coronavirus pandemic
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra closed by J-K admin over coronavirus pandemic
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
‘In the past it was not like this’: Waqar on why India has dominated Tests
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Idris Elba hints Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus
Idris Elba hints Trudeau’s wife might have infected him with coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news