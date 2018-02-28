2019 Lok Sabha elections: PM to meet CMs, deputy CMs today to take stock of welfare schemes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have invited chief ministers of states ruled by the saffron party to the capital on Wednesday to discuss, among other things, the possibility of holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
The two leaders will also take stock of the welfare measures that BJP governments have taken and if they achieved targets in execution of central programmes such as crop insurance schemes, loans for young entrepreneurs, increasing digital transactions, and building affordable housing.
Modi will complete four years in power in May, and face general election to the Lok Sabha next year. In recent months, his government has come in for criticism over its inability to create jobs, falling farm income, and, in Union Budget 2018, increasing the tax outgo for the middle class.
The party has started preparing early for the national election and hopes to repeat its 2014 performance (when it won 282 seats) in most of the states. The BJP today rules 14 states on its own and five more with its allies. The deputy chief minister or senior ministers will represent alliance governments at tomorrow’s meeting.
Prime Minister Modi’s 2019 bid will depend on how the BJP performs in these states, most of which it has won after the dream run of 2014. Here is a look at how the chief ministers of BJP ruled states — crucial to Modi’s 2019 plan — are placed at the moment.
Challenges: Khandu, and 32 more MLAs, broke ranks from the Congress to first move to the People's Party of Arunchal and then to the BJP. He now faces the task of keeping the flock together.
Challenges: Despite managing to secure a pledge of investment worth Rs 70,000 crore during an investors' summit this month, he has not been able to create jobs. And the problems in updating the National Register of Citizens are not over yet.
Challenges: Some of his ministers face corruption allegations. He could be facing anti-incumbency after an uninterrupted stint of over 14 years as chief minister. The difference between the BJP and the Congress' vote share in the state is marginal.
Challenges: With several Hindu outfits and RSS breakaway factions raking controversial issues, Parrikar has to strike a balance between them and the church. Uncertainty over his health has also clouded the state’s political stage.
Challenges: Rupani will have to find a solution to farm unrest, tackle the Patidars, and deal with Dalits. He also has his task cut out while dealing with colleagues, such as Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who want greater say in governance.
Challenges:Violence during the Jat agitation and the arrest of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh exposed his political vulnerabilities. Khattar’s reputation as an administrator has also taken a hit.
Challenges: Managing the fiscal position of the state, creating employment and keeping party veterans happy are his big tasks. The role of his close aides in key appointments and governance issues has been raised.
Challenges: Tribal leaders of the BJP are at loggerheads with him. The new domicile policy, a tricky issue for the state, could mean trouble before the next election.
Challenges: Chouhan is confronted with an aggressive Congress, which is showing signs of unity. He has been chief minister for over 12 years now, and has to deal with anti-incumbency. Farm distress is growing and his government is embroiled in the VYAPAM controversy.
Challenges: Established leaders of Maharashtra BJP not happy with his style of functioning. The Shiv Sena, too, is upset and there are signs that rivals Congress and NCP may come together for the next general election.
Challenges: Employment generation, increasing revenue of the state and dealing with economic blockades are the main challenges. He will have to safeguard Manipur’s interest in the Naga peace accord that is in the works.
Challenges: She faces strong anti incumbency and has just lost by-elections to two Lok Sabha seats and one assembly seat. She has a troubled relationship with the party’s national leadership, leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and local BJP leaders.
Challenges: A first time CM, Rawat has to deal with factionalism in the state unit and loyalists of four former CMs. Sitting legislators and a couple of ministers have openly voiced reservations against him. The Congress, too, is regrouping in the state.
Challenges: He has drawn criticism for police encounters in Uttar Pradesh. Coming from an upper caste background, he has to retain BJP’s hold over the backward communities who voted for the party in 2014 and 2017 assembly elections.