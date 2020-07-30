e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group

3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group

The personnel belonged to 4 Assam Rifles unit. The attack was carried out by local group People’s Liberation Army in Chandel district.

india Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam Rifles soldiers faced an ambush from the People’s Liberation Army, a Manipur-based terror outfit.
Assam Rifles soldiers faced an ambush from the People’s Liberation Army, a Manipur-based terror outfit. (Reuters File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

Three personnel of Assam Rifles were killed and six others injured after an attack from terrorists in Manipur on Thursday.

The personnel belonged to 4 Assam Rifles unit. The attack was carried out by local group People’s Liberation Army in Chandel district.

According to news agency ANI, the attackers first carried out an IED blast and then fired at the troops.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area which is 100 km from Imphal, ANI further reported.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group
3 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 6 injured in attack by Manipur terror group
Priest, 15 policemen involved in Ram temple event in Ayodhya test Covid-19 +ve
Priest, 15 policemen involved in Ram temple event in Ayodhya test Covid-19 +ve
‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
‘Two Indian companies in clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine’: Health minister
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
Delhi govt cuts taxes, diesel price slashed by over Rs 8
Delhi govt cuts taxes, diesel price slashed by over Rs 8
LIVE: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till August 31
LIVE: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till August 31
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
Dhoni or Ponting? Afridi names the better captain
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In