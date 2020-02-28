3 months after he duped bank of Rs 2.17 lakh, employee held in Mumbai

india

The Dindoshi police traced and arrested a 30-year-old assistant collection manager of a bank for allegedly duping the bank of Rs 2.17 lakh by collecting money from the bank’s customers who had defaulted on their Easy Monthly Installment (EMI) and for using it for his own gains.

According to the Dindoshi police, the complainant is a representative of a private sector bank in India. The arrested accused identified as Shrikant Karkal, 30, worked as an assistant collection manager in the bank and was arrested on Wednesday.

The bank had lodged a FIR on November 19 last year for cheating and criminal breach of trust under Sections 420 and 409 of the IPC against Karkal.

The bank said that they had given out loans to their customers and some of them had not paid their EMIs. In July last year, the bank had drawn up a list of such people who defaulted on their EMIs and gave it to Karkal to recover the money from the defaulting customers.

Karkal, however, collected Rs 2.17 lakh from two such customers but used the money for his own benefit instead of depositing it in the bank. Further, he removed names of those people who had paid their dues collectively worth Rs 2.17 lakh and in their place added names of the two persons from whom he took the money and used for his own gains.

When this came to the notice of the bank an inquiry was ordered and Karkal’s alleged role surfaced. The bank then approached the Dindoshi police and lodged a FIR.

Sripal Kamble, senior inspector of the Dindoshi police station confirmed the arrest. A Dindoshi police official said, “We were on the lookout for him. He is a Kalyan resident. Acting on a tip-off, we caught him in Ghatkopar. We have received his custody till Saturday from a magistrate’s court.”