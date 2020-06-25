3 more cops die of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, force’s death toll climbs to 54

india

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:22 IST

Three more Maharashtra Police personnel succumbed to the infectious Covid-19 disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the force to 54, officials said on Thursday.

At least, 38 police personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the Maharashtra Police said.

Till date, about 3,239 police personnel have been cured and discharged and another 991 more security personnel are undergoing treatment for the pathogen.

With 1,42,900 confirmed cases of Covid-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country by the coronavirus pandemic , according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

In the last 48 hours, as many as 185 new Covid-19 positive cases and two more deaths were reported among Maharashtra Police personnel on Wednesday.

According to a Maharashtra Police statement, the total number of positive cases has risen to 4,288 including 991 active cases, 3,239 recoveries, and 54 fatalities so far.

India on Thursday recorded 16,922 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest till date, increasing the country’s coronavirus tally to 4,73,105.

A Central team led by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and June 29 to interact with the state government officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for the management of Covid-19 in those states, a statement from the Health Ministry indicated on Thursday.

Across the country grappling with the deadly virus, in the last 24 hours, a total of 13,012 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals and other medical facilities. So far, a total of 2,71,696 patients have been cured of the coronavirus infection, according to health ministry data.