3 soldiers arrested in Uttarakhand for partying on road during Covid-19 lockdown: Police

india

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 07:44 IST

The police have arrested three soldiers near Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan reported. They were arrested near Kimadi, on the road to Mussoorie, it further reported.

The police said that these soldiers were partying on the road during Covid-19 lockdown. Sub-inspector Sanjay Mishra told Hindustan that a local resident Pankaj Patwal was passing through the area along with his friends when he saw these soldiers partying.

Patwal claimed that these troopers thrashed him and his friends, and that they were saved by locals. The police was informed and it arrested Rakesh Kumar, Ganesh Singh and Swayan Ghosh.

They will be produced before a court on Monday. Sub-inspector Mishra said all three are posted in miltary hospital.

The Uttarakhand government has imposed complete lockdown in four districts on Saturdays and Sundays to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar are among the four districts which will remain under lockdown on the weekends to break the chain of transmission. Musoorie comes under Dehradun district.

“In view of the rising number of Covid cases, it has become more important than ever to break the chain of transmission, hence the lockdown has been imposed on Saturday and Sunday,” chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

“Essential services including operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, agricultural and construction activities, liquor shops, hotels, movement of persons and vehicles associated with these activities will be exempted from the lockdown,” he added.

With 239 new Covid-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand on Sunday, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 4,515.

As per the state Health Department, there are 3,116 recovered cases while the count for the active number of cases stands at 1,311.

The state has reported 52 fatalities due to the virus to date.