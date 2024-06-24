 Karnataka: 30-year-old man held for rape attempt, assault | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka: 30-year-old man held for rape attempt, assault

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Jun 24, 2024 08:46 AM IST

The incident took place on Friday night when the accused, identified as Katappa, tried to forcefully enter his neighbour’s house in an inebriated state.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Jagaluru taluk, Davangere district, for attempt to rape and assaulting a 22-year-old woman, a police officer familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The woman was saved and the accused was handed over to the police by the villagers who rushed in to help her hearing her screams. (File photo)
The woman was saved and the accused was handed over to the police by the villagers who rushed in to help her hearing her screams. (File photo)

Jagaluru police sub-inspector SD Sagar said the incident took place on Friday night when the accused, identified as Katappa, tried to forcefully enter his neighbour’s house in an inebriated state. As the woman screamed for help, he stabbed her in three places, including her neck, the officer said. “The prompt response from the villagers was crucial in preventing the accused from escaping and killing the victim,” he said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Upon receiving information about the incident, the officers from the Jagaluru police station immediately reached the area and took Katappa into custody. The victim was immediately taken to the district hospital, where she received medical attention. Despite the severity of her injuries, she is reported to be out of danger, Sagar said.

He further said that based on the complaint by the victim, the accused has been booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), 449 (trespass to commit an offence), 324 (intentional hurt with a weapon), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (threatening with life). “The accused was produced before the Davangere JMFC court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. The investigation is ongoing,” he added.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Karnataka: 30-year-old man held for rape attempt, assault
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On