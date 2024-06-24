Karnataka: 30-year-old man held for rape attempt, assault

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Jagaluru taluk, Davangere district, for attempt to rape and assaulting a 22-year-old woman, a police officer familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The woman was saved and the accused was handed over to the police by the villagers who rushed in to help her hearing her screams. (File photo)

Jagaluru police sub-inspector SD Sagar said the incident took place on Friday night when the accused, identified as Katappa, tried to forcefully enter his neighbour’s house in an inebriated state. As the woman screamed for help, he stabbed her in three places, including her neck, the officer said. “The prompt response from the villagers was crucial in preventing the accused from escaping and killing the victim,” he said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the officers from the Jagaluru police station immediately reached the area and took Katappa into custody. The victim was immediately taken to the district hospital, where she received medical attention. Despite the severity of her injuries, she is reported to be out of danger, Sagar said.

He further said that based on the complaint by the victim, the accused has been booked under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), 449 (trespass to commit an offence), 324 (intentional hurt with a weapon), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (threatening with life). “The accused was produced before the Davangere JMFC court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. The investigation is ongoing,” he added.