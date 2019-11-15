4 held for raping 21-yr-old woman, spot 500 metres away from Noida police post

india

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:19 IST

A 21-year-old woman was gang-raped by five men on Wednesday when she had gone to meet a person known to her to explore a job opportunity. The incident took place at a park in Sector 63 of Noida.

Four people have been arrested while two are still at large. The arrested persons have been identified as Ravi, a resident of phase 3, Brij Kishore, Pitambar alias Pritam and Umesh-- all three are residents of Noida Sector 63. The two absconding accused have been identified as Guddu and Shamu.

According to the police, the victim had gone to meet Ravi who had called her under the pretext of a job opportunity. Ravi then tried to rape her but she started shouting following which two people approached them. The duo started assaulting Ravi and he ran away.

After Ravi fled from the spot, Guddu and Shamu raped the victim and called Brij Kishore, Pitambar and Umesh, who then sexually assaulted her. All the five accused then fled from the spot after which the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The victim was immediately rushed to a district hospital where she is undergoing treatment and is out of danger. The victim was critically injured when she approached the police. The girl was raped inside an empty plot near the park following which she was also brutally beaten up by the accused.

“The victim was bleeding and needed medical attention when she approached the nearby police station. She was rushed to the hospital immediately. She is out of danger now but she was beaten up badly by the accused. Two accused are still at large and will be arrested soon,” Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar said.

The Noida police immediately constituted two teams of police officers from Phase 3 police station under whose jurisdiction the incident took place and sector 24 police station. Additional teams of police officials and informants were also formed simultaneously to nab the accused.

Noida police arrested Ravi with the help of information provided by the victim. The police then prepared the sketches of other five accused with the help of Ravi and the victim. Three more accused were arrested within 12 hours after Ravi’s arrest.

The police have now launched a manhunt to nab the remaining two accused and have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information on any of them.

“The park where the incident took place has a boundary around it and it is not developed properly like a park. It is next to the service lane. There are people who do small time farming over there and few people use it,” Devendra Singh, Station House Officer, phase 3, police station said.

The police post is around 500 meters from the spot where the victim was raped.

According to the police, the victim is out of danger and her counselling is underway after which she will be discharged. The police will refer the name of the victim for compensation under the Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes 2018.

Ravi has studied till class 7 and works as a peon at an export company in sector 63. Brij Kishore has studied till class 11, Pitamber till class 8 and Umesh till class 5, the trio work as contract vegetable farmers at a farm in Bahlolpur village.