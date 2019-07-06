4 inmates injured in Ludhiana jail clash

Four inmates were injured as two groups clashed in the Ludhiana central jail on Friday night, nearly a week after an undertrial was killed and 10 others were injured in a violent clash between prisoners and policemen in the same detention facility.

The incident took place at the time of dinner when two groups got into a verbal spat as who will be served the food first, jail superintendent Shamsher Singh Boparai said, adding the situation turned ugly and they attacked each other with spoons, glasses, and containers.The jail staff intervened and took them to separate barracks. The injured — Ravi Kumar alias Kartoos, Karan Kumar, Sandeep Singh alias Boxer, and Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda — were taken to the Ludhiana civil hospital .

Karan is facing trial in a murder case, Kulwinder is facing drug peddling charges, while Ravi and Sandeep are undertrials in an attempt to murder case.

The jail superintendent said they have forwarded an application to the Division Number 7 police station to register an FIR in the matter.

