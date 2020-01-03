e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / India News / 4 soldiers, including a lieutenant, injured in mine blast in J-K’s Rajouri

4 soldiers, including a lieutenant, injured in mine blast in J-K’s Rajouri

Four soldiers, including a lieutenant, injured in a mine blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’’s Rajouri, officials said on Monday.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2020 16:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Jammu and Kashmir, Dec 24 (ANI): Border Security Force soldiers patrol near the INDO-PAK International border on Cold morning at Arnia Sector in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir, Dec 24 (ANI): Border Security Force soldiers patrol near the INDO-PAK International border on Cold morning at Arnia Sector in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
         

Four soldiers, including a lieutenant, were injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

The blast took place during patrolling in forward area along the Line of Control in Kalal in Naushera sector, they said.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, the officials added.

tags
top news
‘Won’t move back an inch, even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch, even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
Activist Sadaf Jafar, jailed for anti-CAA protest in Lucknow, gets bail
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
US urges its citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’ after Soleimani’s killing
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
4 batsmen, 6 bowlers: MSK Prasad names 10 best back-ups for Team India
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news