4 soldiers, including a lieutenant, injured in mine blast in J-K’s Rajouri
Four soldiers, including a lieutenant, injured in a mine blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’’s Rajouri, officials said on Monday.india Updated: Jan 03, 2020 16:14 IST
New Delhi
Four soldiers, including a lieutenant, were injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.
The blast took place during patrolling in forward area along the Line of Control in Kalal in Naushera sector, they said.
The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, the officials added.
