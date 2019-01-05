6 children, driver die after school bus skids off road, falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Seven people including six children were killed when a private school bus skidded off a mountainous road and plunged into a deep gorge in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday morning.

The bus was ferrying children from nearby villages to DAV Public School when the mishap took place at around 8:30 am.

The children were aged below 10. Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain said 14 children have been injured and have been admitted to a local hospital.

The bus driver was also killed while 11 injured students have been admitted to a local hospital said Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain.

There were total 16 occupants in the bus. Rescues teams and locals rushed to the spot immediately.

Prima facie the accident occurred after driver lost control while negotiating a curve.

Eyewitness say the stretch of road where mishap occurred sans crash barriers.

Three farmers killed in Theogh

In another road accident, three farmers died when a pickup van they were travelling in crashed into a tree near Bharar in Theogh Sub -Divsion of Shimla . The vehicle was loaded with potatoes.

The accident occurred on Friday night.

The pick was on its way from Chopal to Sainj.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 11:58 IST