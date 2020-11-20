6 children among 14 killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 07:23 IST

Fourteen people, including six children, were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh late on Thursday night, according to news agency ANI.

The accident took place at a spot on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway that falls under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station, ANI reported.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the road accident and has directed senior officials to reach the spot and provide all possible assistance, his office was quoted as saying.

More details are awaited.