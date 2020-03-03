6 of Agra family sent to Delhi after symptoms

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:57 IST

Agra: Six Agra residents, all from the same family and related to the Delhi man who tested positive for SARS-Cov-2, which causes the novel Coronavirus disease, were referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning after developing symptoms of COVID-19.

Of the six persons, two are brothers, both footwear traders who visited Italy on a business trip recently. They were accompanied by the Delhi man.

Doctors said samples of all 13 members of the families of both the brothers were taken but symptoms were found in only six people.“Samples were taken of all 13 family members, including those who came in contact with the brothers,” said the chief medical officer, Dr Mukesh Vats, on Tuesday.

“Six out of these 13 had symptoms of Coronavirus and all were referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. The remaining seven have been quarantined at their residence. The report for all 13 is awaited,” the CMO added.

“There is no need for panic as we are fully prepared. We have enough three-layered N 95 masks and isolation wards have been created at SN Medical College and the District Hospital,” he added.

The superintendent in charge of District Hospital, Agra, Dr Satish Verma, too cautioned against panic. He added that 19 tourists from Italy were also tested, but they exhibited no symptoms.

A 20th member of the group, who is in Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital , has tested positive for the virus. And a 21st, the man’s wife is also suspected to be infected.

The 19 tourists have since been moved to the ITBP’s Chawala Camp in Delhi for quarantine and undergone a second round of testing.