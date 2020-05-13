e-paper
60-year-old woman in Tripura held for alleged murder attempt at son: Police

According to police, relations between Mamata and her son Prasenjit Bhowmik had been strained for a long time due to certain issues related to family property.

india Updated: May 13, 2020 21:28 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Police said they are investigating the matter further.
Police said they are investigating the matter further.(Representational Photo )
         

A 60-year-old woman in Tripura was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to murder her 27-year-old son over a dispute related to family property, said police.

The incident happened at Amtali’s East Ballavpur, nearly 16 kilometres from capital Agartala.

Mamata Bhowmik, the accused, was later sent into judicial custody for 14 days.

According to police, relations between Mamata and her son Prasenjit Bhowmik had been strained for a long time due to certain issues related to family property. Things heated up on Tuesday night when the matter again cropped up and an angry Mamata allegedly attacked her son with a sharp weapon, injuring him badly on his neck and face.

Prasenjit was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Police said that though the woman has no previous criminal record, she is known in the area as an ‘ill-reputed woman.’

“We filed the case against her under Sections 326 and 307 of Indian Penal Code and arrested her. They had problems related to the family property for a long time. We are investigating the matter,” said Amtali sub divisional police officer Anirban Das.

