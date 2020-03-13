e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 69-year-old woman in Delhi dies of coronavirus, second death in India

69-year-old woman in Delhi dies of coronavirus, second death in India

India recorded its first case of coronavirus caused death in Karnataka on Thursday with the passing away of a 76-year-old man on Tuesday who had tested positive after his return from Saudi Arabia.

india Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Coronavirus took second life in India on Friday
Coronavirus took second life in India on Friday(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Coronavirus took second life in India on Friday when a 69-year-old woman who had tested positive for the infection died in Delhi said health ministry and Delhi government officials. The first casualty was also a senior citizen from Karnataka’s Kalburgi.

The development comes on a day when the positive cases of infection within the country jumped to 81 from 74 reported till Thursday evening.

India recorded its first case of coronavirus caused death in Karnataka on Thursday with the passing away of a 76-year-old man on Tuesday who had tested positive after his return from Saudi Arabia.

Health official in Karnataka were initially unsure if the death was due to coronavirus but confirmed after results from Pune’s NIV lab was obtained. The man was also suffering from pneumonia, hypertension and asthma.

Several official communications have pointed out that the disease is more fatal among the elderly.

A news agency report said Telangana authorities had identified 34 people who had come in contact with the deceased and placed them under home quarantine. All of them are said to be medical professionals. The deceased was also treated at a Hyderabad hospital before he was shifted to Karnataka.

The agency quoted the Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said they were kept under strict isolation. He said their condition was stable and they will remain under observation. Officials were trying to find out if some more people had come in contact with the deceased person.

tags
top news
69-year-old woman in Delhi dies of coronavirus, second death in India
69-year-old woman in Delhi dies of coronavirus, second death in India
Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation
Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
CBI files fresh case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, raids properties, firms
CBI files fresh case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, raids properties, firms
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Vistara bans Kunal Kamra from flying till April 27 for heckling journalist on IndiGo flight
Vistara bans Kunal Kamra from flying till April 27 for heckling journalist on IndiGo flight
Theaters, gyms to be shut in Mumbai, 5 other cities in Maharashtra over coronavirus
Theaters, gyms to be shut in Mumbai, 5 other cities in Maharashtra over coronavirus
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news